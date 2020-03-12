Russian foreign ministry concerned over escalation of situation on Armenia-Azerbaijan border

YEREVAN, MARCH 12, ARMENPRESS. Official Moscow is concerned over the escalation of the situation on Armenia-Azerbaijan border and calls for restraint, ARMENPRESS reports official representative of the Russian MFA Maria Zakharova announced.

“We are really concerned over the escalation of the situation on Armenia-Azerbaijan border as a result of which an Armenian serviceman was killed and both sides suffered injuries”, “Ria Novosti” citied Zakharova.

According to her, the escalation goes against the recent agreements on the preservation of the ceasefire regime and the announcements to reach a political settlement.

Maria Zakharova said that further escalation is inadmissible and urged the conflicting sides to demonstrate restraint and reject use of force, as well as take measures to stabilize the situation.

Contractual soldier Zohrab Sianosyan, 1984, was killed by Azerbaijani fire on March 10 at about 15:30 in the south-western section of the border.

