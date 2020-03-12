Civil Contract Party convenes session – Pashinyan in attendance
YEREVAN, MARCH 12, ARMENPRESS. The Civil Contract Party convened a session on March 12. ARMENPRESS reports PM Pashinyan also participates in the session.
The situation over coronavirus may be discussed during the session.
Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan
