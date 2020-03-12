Armenia cancels visits of a number of delegations to foreign countries for coronavirus risks

YEREVAN, MARCH 12, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan made a decision, cancelling a number of visits of Armenian delegations to foreign countries. ARMENPRESS reports the decision is published in egov.am website.

The press service of the PM’s Office informed ARMENPRESS that the cancellations are conditioned by the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan