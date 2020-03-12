Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   13 March

Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 12-03-20

Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 12-03-20

YEREVAN, 12 MARCH, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 12 March, USD exchange rate is up by 1.30 drams to 484.33 drams. EUR exchange rate is down by 1.63 drams to 544.48 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate is down by 0.25 drams to 6.50 drams. GBP exchange rate is down by 8.58 drams to 617.28 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price is up by 38.83 drams to 25751.48 drams. Silver price is down by 0.06 drams to 265.03 drams. Platinum price is up by 192.04 drams to 13687.41 drams.





https://zen.yandex.ru/id/5dee07a31e8e3f00ae3051c1
Tokyo 2020
youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

New Xar

x
Most read of the week

Armenia reports three new coronavirus cases 20:41, 03.11.2020
Viewed 3919 times
Armenia reports three new coronavirus cases

Re-PRINTING history: Aliyev angered by Armenian toponyms on museum maps, orders new ones 15:52, 03.06.2020
Viewed 3014 times
Re-PRINTING history: Aliyev angered by Armenian toponyms on museum maps, orders new ones

Sarkissian signs into law smoking ban 12:55, 03.06.2020
Viewed 2658 times
Sarkissian signs into law smoking ban

China to donate to Armenia 1000 coronavirus test kits 17:33, 03.06.2020
Viewed 2615 times
China to donate to Armenia 1000 coronavirus test kits

105-year-old Italian citizen receives Armenian passport 12:02, 03.06.2020
Viewed 2346 times
105-year-old Italian citizen receives Armenian passport

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration