Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 12-03-20

YEREVAN, 12 MARCH, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 12 March, USD exchange rate is up by 1.30 drams to 484.33 drams. EUR exchange rate is down by 1.63 drams to 544.48 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate is down by 0.25 drams to 6.50 drams. GBP exchange rate is down by 8.58 drams to 617.28 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price is up by 38.83 drams to 25751.48 drams. Silver price is down by 0.06 drams to 265.03 drams. Platinum price is up by 192.04 drams to 13687.41 drams.