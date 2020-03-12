Asian Stocks - 12-03-20

TOKYO, 12 MARCH, ARMENPRESS. Asian main indexes values for 12 March:

“Armenpress” reports the value of Japanese NIKKEI is down by 4.41% to 18559.63 points, Japanese TOPIX is down by 4.13% to 1327.88 points. Chinese Shanghai Composite is down by 1.52% to 2923.49 points, and HANG SENG is down by 3.66% to 24309.07 points.