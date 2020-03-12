Artsakh State Minister reported on process of coronavirus prevention actions

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 12, ARMENPRESS. State Minister of the Republic of Artsakh Grigori Martirosyan, who is also the chairman of the inter-agency commission coordinating the preventive actions for the spread of the new coronavirus, today had a meeting with Healthcare Minister Arayik Baghryan during which they discussed the actions carried out so far and the future steps to prevent the spread of the disease, the State Minister’s Office told Armenpress.

State Minister Martirosyan was interested in the process of actions to prevent the virus, as well as the level of material and technical service equipment means.

The healthcare minister reported that as of now no case of coronavirus has been detected in Artsakh.

“Till now nearly 40 samples were sent to Armenia for testing, and all the results were negative. I would like also to inform that discussions are being organized, being in constant contact with the Armenian partners. Thanks to the complex measures taken so far all hospitals have been equipped with both single-use items, disinfectants, etc.”, the minister said.

The State Minister said that earlier the government reached an agreement with two companies according to which face masks are produced in case of necessity which are in accordance with the medical norms and are provided for additional use according to the distribution lists.

At the end of the meeting the State Minister urged all citizens of Artsakh to avoid traveling to foreign countries, business trips, except of strict necessity.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan