Short-term fall of Ruble exchange rate won’t create problems for Armenian exporters – minister

YEREVAN, MARCH 12, ARMENPRESS. Armenian minister of economy Tigran Khachatryan doesn’t see problems for Armenian exporters in terms of the short-term fall in the Russian Ruble exchange rate.

“On March 10, following the drastic rise of the US dollar against the Russian currency, the Ruble started returning to a more moderate range. The Russian relevant authorities announced that they are going to maintain control in their future policy in order to avoid major short-term shocks. This gives hope that from short-term perspective our exporters and manufacturers will not face unexpected losses that could result from very sharp changes”, the minister told reporters at a briefing.

He noted that in any case there is a need to study the possible scenarios in case of future developments in the long-term perspective.

