Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   12 March

Short-term fall of Ruble exchange rate won’t create problems for Armenian exporters – minister

Short-term fall of Ruble exchange rate won’t create problems for Armenian exporters – minister

YEREVAN, MARCH 12, ARMENPRESS. Armenian minister of economy Tigran Khachatryan doesn’t see problems for Armenian exporters in terms of the short-term fall in the Russian Ruble exchange rate.

“On March 10, following the drastic rise of the US dollar against the Russian currency, the Ruble started returning to a more moderate range. The Russian relevant authorities announced that they are going to maintain control in their future policy in order to avoid major short-term shocks. This gives hope that from short-term perspective our exporters and manufacturers will not face unexpected losses that could result from very sharp changes”, the minister told reporters at a briefing.

He noted that in any case there is a need to study the possible scenarios in case of future developments in the long-term perspective.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan      

 





https://zen.yandex.ru/id/5dee07a31e8e3f00ae3051c1
Tokyo 2020
youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

New Xar

x
Most read of the week

Armenia reports three new coronavirus cases 20:41, 03.11.2020
Viewed 3433 times
Armenia reports three new coronavirus cases

Re-PRINTING history: Aliyev angered by Armenian toponyms on museum maps, orders new ones 15:52, 03.06.2020
Viewed 2903 times
Re-PRINTING history: Aliyev angered by Armenian toponyms on museum maps, orders new ones

Armenia in green zone with high score in prevention of epidemics 13:18, 03.05.2020
Viewed 2659 times
Armenia in green zone with high score in prevention of epidemics

Sarkissian signs into law smoking ban 12:55, 03.06.2020
Viewed 2522 times
Sarkissian signs into law smoking ban

China to donate to Armenia 1000 coronavirus test kits 17:33, 03.06.2020
Viewed 2502 times
China to donate to Armenia 1000 coronavirus test kits

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration