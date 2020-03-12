Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   12 March

Cristiano Ronaldo in quarantine following teammate Daniele Rugani’s positive test for COVID-19

YEREVAN, MARCH 12, ARMENPRESS. Portuguese professional footballer Cristiano Ronaldo is currently in quarantine in his Madeira home after Juventus teammate Daniele Rugani tested positive for the novel coronavirus, Daily Mail reported.

Ronaldo will not return back to the coronavirus-hit Italy and will stay in quarantine in his home.

Last week Ronaldo and Rugani participated in the match against Inter Milan.

A pneumonia outbreak caused by the COVID-19 virus (previously known as 2019-nCoV) was reported in China’s city of Wuhan, a large trade and industrial center with a population of 12 million, in late December. The World Health Organization (WHO) declared the coronavirus outbreak in China a global health emergency, characterizing it as an epidemic with multiple foci. Cases of the new coronavirus have also been reported in over 70 other countries. Currently the number of people infected with COVID-19 around the globe is over 120,000, with more than 4,000 deaths.

 





