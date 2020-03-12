Armenia quarantines 57 direct contacts of latest coronavirus cases
YEREVAN, MARCH 12, ARMENPRESS. 57 direct contacts of the three coronavirus cases which were confirmed on March 11 have been quarantined, Minister of Healthcare Arsen Torosyan said in a statement.
On March 11, three novel coronavirus cases were confirmed in Armenia, bringing the total number to 4.
The first case was confirmed on March 1.
Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan
