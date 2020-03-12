Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   12 March

No systemic corruption in Armenia, but still some officials take bribes - PM

YEREVAN, MARCH 12, ARMENPRESS. Today the government of Armenia is a reliable institute for the people, but not at all levels and domains, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said in Jermuk town during a campaign for the April 5 referendum.

Pashinyan stated that there is no systemic corruption in Armenia. “Yes, there is no systemic corruption in Armenia and I can guarantee that as long as these political realities exist which you support, there won’t be systemic corruption”, he said.

But the PM added that this doesn’t mean that separate officials are not taking bribes.

“Of course, I would not say that because every week an official is being arrested for taking bribes. So what we need to do to eliminate this? This referendum is also about this, that the remnants of that corruption system still hope that after some time their supporters will come”, the PM said, adding that this nervous situation continues in Armenia. “As long as the problem of the Constitutional Court and the judiciary in general is not solved, this nervous atmosphere will continue”, the PM added.

Armenia will hold a referendum on Constitutional amendments on April 5. The referendum proposes to suspend the powers of the President of the Constitutional Court and six judges.

