Armenia Airline suspends most of its flights until April 16 due to coronavirus

YEREVAN, MARCH 12, ARMENPRESS. Armenia Airline made a decision to suspend most of its flights until April 16 due to the spread of the novel coronavirus, the company’s deputy CEO Gevorg Khachatryan said on Facebook.

“Armenia Airline suspends majority of its flights until April 16 due to the wide spread of the coronavirus which led to the mass return of the tickets. As of now more than 1500 tickets have been returned, all passengers have been refunded or a day change has been made free of charge. The security of the flight crew and passengers is a priority for the Armenia Airline, despite the huge financial losses”, he said.

Gevorg Khachatryan informed that all flights en route Yerevan-Lyon-Yerevan are cancelled until April 16, and Yerevan-Tel Aviv-Yerevan flights until April 9.

Armenia confirmed three new coronavirus cases on March 11. As of now the total number of the confirmed Covid-19 cases in the country is 4. The first case was reported on March 1.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan      

 





