Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   12 March

Armenian deputy PM says no need yet to suspend classes in schools, universities due to coronavirus

Armenian deputy PM says no need yet to suspend classes in schools, universities due to coronavirus

YEREVAN, MARCH 12, ARMENPRESS. During today’s Cabinet meeting Human Rights Defender of Armenia Arman Tatoyan raised the issue of suspending classes in schools and universities in order to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus in the country. The Ombudsman said they receive many requests on this matter and asked what is the position of the government in this respect.

In response Deputy Prime Minister Tigran Avinyan said concrete explanations are needed for making such decisions which will prove that the disease is already spreading broadly. “Our cases are very localized and concrete, they are people who have been under control from the very start. And there is no need yet to discuss such an issue, and there is also no need to panic because in reality Armenia is the country in the region with the minimum cases. And there is quite a heightened control in all checkpoints. But in any case we are operating on a heightened mode both with the healthcare and foreign ministries. If there is a need for that, we will make a decision within a day”, the deputy PM said.

In turn minister of education Arayik Harutyunyan said the ministry is making decisions on this issue taking into account the instructions given by respective agencies. “They will be discussed and will be notified to the public definitely. As for the absences in educational facilities I just want to state that the attendance is nearly 90%, is less in the provinces and is a little bit more in Yerevan”, the minister said.

The total number of confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Armenia is 4 as of now.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan      

 





https://zen.yandex.ru/id/5dee07a31e8e3f00ae3051c1
Tokyo 2020
youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

New Xar

x
Most read of the week

Armenia reports three new coronavirus cases 20:41, 03.11.2020
Viewed 3433 times
Armenia reports three new coronavirus cases

Re-PRINTING history: Aliyev angered by Armenian toponyms on museum maps, orders new ones 15:52, 03.06.2020
Viewed 2903 times
Re-PRINTING history: Aliyev angered by Armenian toponyms on museum maps, orders new ones

Armenia in green zone with high score in prevention of epidemics 13:18, 03.05.2020
Viewed 2659 times
Armenia in green zone with high score in prevention of epidemics

Sarkissian signs into law smoking ban 12:55, 03.06.2020
Viewed 2522 times
Sarkissian signs into law smoking ban

China to donate to Armenia 1000 coronavirus test kits 17:33, 03.06.2020
Viewed 2502 times
China to donate to Armenia 1000 coronavirus test kits

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration