Armenian deputy PM says no need yet to suspend classes in schools, universities due to coronavirus

YEREVAN, MARCH 12, ARMENPRESS. During today’s Cabinet meeting Human Rights Defender of Armenia Arman Tatoyan raised the issue of suspending classes in schools and universities in order to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus in the country. The Ombudsman said they receive many requests on this matter and asked what is the position of the government in this respect.

In response Deputy Prime Minister Tigran Avinyan said concrete explanations are needed for making such decisions which will prove that the disease is already spreading broadly. “Our cases are very localized and concrete, they are people who have been under control from the very start. And there is no need yet to discuss such an issue, and there is also no need to panic because in reality Armenia is the country in the region with the minimum cases. And there is quite a heightened control in all checkpoints. But in any case we are operating on a heightened mode both with the healthcare and foreign ministries. If there is a need for that, we will make a decision within a day”, the deputy PM said.

In turn minister of education Arayik Harutyunyan said the ministry is making decisions on this issue taking into account the instructions given by respective agencies. “They will be discussed and will be notified to the public definitely. As for the absences in educational facilities I just want to state that the attendance is nearly 90%, is less in the provinces and is a little bit more in Yerevan”, the minister said.

The total number of confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Armenia is 4 as of now.

