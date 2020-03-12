Armenia quarantines direct contacts of latest coronavirus patients

YEREVAN, MARCH 12, ARMENPRESS. 10 direct contacts of the latest coronavirus cases in Armenia have been quarantined, Minister of Healthcare Arsen Torosyan said at the Cabinet meeting.

He said the 10 people have been taken to the Golden Palace previously defunct hotel in an Armenian resort town, where the 31 direct contacts of the first coronavirus case are quarantined.

On March 11, three cases of the virus were confirmed in Armenia, bringing the total number to 4.

“Three of the patients show no symptoms, despite having had fever at the time of seeking medical assistance, and only one has symptoms, pneumonia, fever, and is receiving treatment,” he said.

“The latest three patients have arrived from Italy and didn’t show symptoms upon arrival, however all were under supervision,” Torosyan said.

He said the number of quarantined people is likely to grow as a number of persons have been told to isolate in their homes.

