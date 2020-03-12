Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   12 March

Armenia quarantines direct contacts of latest coronavirus patients

Armenia quarantines direct contacts of latest coronavirus patients

YEREVAN, MARCH 12, ARMENPRESS. 10 direct contacts of the latest coronavirus cases in Armenia have been quarantined, Minister of Healthcare Arsen Torosyan said at the Cabinet meeting.

He said the 10 people have been taken to the Golden Palace previously defunct hotel in an Armenian resort town, where the 31 direct contacts of the first coronavirus case are quarantined.

On March 11, three cases of the virus were confirmed in Armenia, bringing the total number to 4.

“Three of the patients show no symptoms, despite having had fever at the time of seeking medical assistance, and only one has symptoms, pneumonia, fever, and is receiving treatment,” he said.

“The latest three patients have arrived from Italy and didn’t show symptoms upon arrival, however all were under supervision,” Torosyan said.

He said the number of quarantined people is likely to grow as a number of persons have been told to isolate in their homes.

 

 

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan





https://zen.yandex.ru/id/5dee07a31e8e3f00ae3051c1
Tokyo 2020
youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

New Xar

x
Most read of the week

Armenia reports three new coronavirus cases 20:41, 03.11.2020
Viewed 3433 times
Armenia reports three new coronavirus cases

Re-PRINTING history: Aliyev angered by Armenian toponyms on museum maps, orders new ones 15:52, 03.06.2020
Viewed 2903 times
Re-PRINTING history: Aliyev angered by Armenian toponyms on museum maps, orders new ones

Armenia in green zone with high score in prevention of epidemics 13:18, 03.05.2020
Viewed 2659 times
Armenia in green zone with high score in prevention of epidemics

Sarkissian signs into law smoking ban 12:55, 03.06.2020
Viewed 2522 times
Sarkissian signs into law smoking ban

China to donate to Armenia 1000 coronavirus test kits 17:33, 03.06.2020
Viewed 2502 times
China to donate to Armenia 1000 coronavirus test kits

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration