Only 1 out of 3 latest COVID19 patients is from Etchmiatsin, mayor says

YEREVAN, MARCH 12, ARMENPRESS. Only one of the latest three coronavirus (COVID19) patients in Armenia is from Etchmiatsin (Vagharshapat), Mayor Diana Gasparyan said, denying reports on all three being from her city.

She said the patient is isolated and the direct contacts are being traced. She said she is in constant contact with Minister of Healthcare Arsen Torosyan.

On March 11, authorities announced three novel coronavirus infections in Armenia, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 4.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan