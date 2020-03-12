Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   12 March

US Congressional staffer tests positive for coronavirus

YEREVAN, MARCH 12, ARMENPRESS. An employee in Sen. Maria Cantwell's office has tested positive for the novel coronavirus in the first publicly known case of a congressional staffer with the disease, CNN reports.

A statement from Cantwell's offices said the staffer had no known contact with the Washington state Democrat or other members of Congress.

"The individual has been in isolation since starting to have symptoms. On the advice of the Attending Physician, the senator has closed her Washington, D.C. office this week for deep cleaning and staff will be teleworking," the statement said.

Cantwell requested that other staffers who may have been in contact with the individual or who show symptoms be tested, according to the statement.

Number of the novel coronavirus cases in the US has reached 1,162, with 37 deaths, according to the latest reports.





