COVID-19: Embassy urges Armenian citizens in US to apply for consular registration

YEREVAN, MARCH 12, ARMENPRESS. The Embassy of Armenia to the United States urges Armenian citizens to apply for consular registration given the situation and epidemic risks caused by the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The Embassy made a statement on Facebook which says: “Taking into account the situation and epidemic risks caused by the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) in a number of countries, we urge citizens of the Republic of Armenia residing in the consular area of the Embassy of Armenia in the United States to apply for consular registration using the link below or provide information on their location by sending data (first name, last name, patronymic, date of birth, place of residence and cell phone number to the email address below.
We kindly remind you, that the consular registration is a voluntary and free process aimed at safeguarding the rights and interests of the Republic of Armenia citizens, providing emergency assistance and necessary counseling.

Below, are the following contacts:

Link to the automated system of consular registration:
https://www.mfa.am/en/consular-registration/

Email of the Embassy: [email protected]

Telephone number of the Embassy: (202)-319-1976”.

Number of the novel coronavirus cases in the US has reached 1,162, with 37 deaths, according to the latest reports.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan      

 





