Cuba confirms first three coronavirus cases

YEREVAN, MARCH 12, ARMENPRESS. Cuba confirmed its first three cases of the novel coronavirus on March 11, NTV reported citing the country’s healthcare ministry.

The three people are tourists who arrived from Italy.

Four Italian tourists who were staying at a hostel in the southern town of Trinidad after arriving at Havana airport on Monday had presented respiratory symptoms and were taken to a hospital on Tuesday, Reuters reported citing Cuba’s state news broadcaster.

On March 11, the hospital confirmed that three of the tourists had tested positive for the coronavirus.





https://zen.yandex.ru/id/5dee07a31e8e3f00ae3051c1
