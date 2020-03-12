Actor Tom Hanks diagnosed with novel coronavirus

YEREVAN, MARCH 12, ARMENPRESS. Academy Award winning US actor Tom Hanks and his wife, actress Rita Wilson have been diagnosed with the novel coronavirus.

Hello, folks. Rita and I are down here in Australia. We felt a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches. Rita had some chills that came and went. Slight fevers too. To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the Coronavirus, and were found to be positive”, Hanks said on Instagram.



“Well, now. What to do next? The Medical Officials have protocols that must be followed. We Hanks’ will be tested, observed, and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires. Not much more to it than a one-day-at-a-time approach, no?”, he added.



Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan