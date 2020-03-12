4 cases of coronavirus in Armenia at this moment – healthcare ministry

YEREVAN, MARCH 12, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s healthcare ministry said in a statement that a total of 4 cases of the novel coronavirus are registered in the country at this moment.

“After announcing three new cases of the novel coronavirus some reports were circulated on the internet according to which “three more persons have been diagnosed with coronavirus during examination”. And this “information” was also copied by media outlets.

Dear Facebook users, we urge you not to create additional panic within the public and have a sense of responsibility.

At this moment there are a total of 4 coronavirus cases in Armenia, one was announced on March 1 and the other three on March 11.

Please follow only the official news”, the ministry said in the statement.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan