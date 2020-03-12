Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   12 March

US stocks down - 11-03-20

NEW YORK, MARCH 12, ARMENPRESS. USA main indexes values for 11 March:

“Armenpress” reports the value of Dow Jones down by 5.86% to 23553.22 points, S&P 500 down by 4.89% to 2741.38 points, Nasdaq down by 4.70% to 7952.05 points.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average is one of several indices created by Wall Street Journal editor and Dow Jones & Company co-founder Charles Dow. It measures the daily stock price movements of 30 large, publicly-owned U.S. companies.

S&P 500 measures the performance of 500 widely held common stocks of large-cap U.S. companies.

NASDAQ measures a number of indices reflecting the reaction of USA’s high tech markets and business environments on the country’s political and economic developments which have an impact on high tech markets.






