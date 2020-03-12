LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 11-03-20

LONDON, MARCH 12, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 11 March:

“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum up by 2.52% to $1708.50, copper price up by 2.07% to $5608.50, lead price up by 1.05% to $1837.00, nickel price up by 3.41% to $12890.00, tin price up by 2.26% to $16950.00, zinc price up by 3.56% to $2020.00, molybdenum price stood at $20283.00, cobalt price stood at $33500.00.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.