Armenia reports three new coronavirus cases

YEREVAN, MARCH 11, ARMENPRESS. Three new novel coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Armenia on March 11, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 4, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan announced Wednesday evening.

"Today, unfortunately, we have three new cases of the coronavirus", Pashinyan said on social media.

He said the patients are two Armenian nationals (aged 45 and 27) and one Italian national (51), who is employed in Armenia. He said all of them have recently arrived from the coronavirus-hit Italy.

Pashinyan said authorities are now tracing their contacts for quarantine. He said according to preliminary info the circle of direct contacts isn’t big.

Pashinyan said only one of the patients, an Armenian national, has developed pneumonia. The other two have no symptoms.

“Dear countrymen, please maintain calm and follow the healthcare ministry’s advises on preventive methods”, Pashinyan said.

The first COVID19 case in Armenia was reported on March 1.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan