WHO declares the outbreak of the new coronavirus is a pandemic
YEREVAN, MARCH 11, ARMENPRESS. The World Health Organization declared today that the global spread of the new coronavirus is a pandemic, ARMENPRESS reports Director-General of the World Health Organization Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus announced.
- 03.11-20:41 Armenia reports three new coronavirus cases
- 03.11-20:39 WHO declares the outbreak of the new coronavirus is a pandemic
- 03.11-18:30 TV station owner Armen Tavadyan to be released from jail
- 03.11-17:39 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 11-03-20
- 03.11-17:37 Asian Stocks - 11-03-20
- 03.11-17:11 President Armen Sarkissian holds meeting with Justice Minister
- 03.11-16:46 Second focus group meeting of Armenian and Georgian leaders and experts held in Dilijan
- 03.11-16:37 Justice minister receives Representative of UNHCR Representation in Armenia
- 03.11-16:31 Armenia working on repatriation of nationals from coronavirus-hit Italy
- 03.11-16:20 Forbes includes Armenia’s Gyumri in list of most beautiful places to visit this spring
- 03.11-16:13 President Sarkissian holds meeting with Head of Food Safety Inspectorate
- 03.11-16:11 Authorities carry out anti-coronavirus measures in correctional facilities
- 03.11-16:03 Armenian delegation led by Speaker of Parliament meets with Serbian President
- 03.11-15:57 COVID19: Passengers on board Rome-Yerevan March 10 flight show no symptoms
- 03.11-15:47 Second death from coronavirus confirmed in Lebanon
- 03.11-14:24 Ukraine’s capital Kiev shuts schools, mass events to prevent spread of coronavirus
- 03.11-13:36 Armenian citizens in Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan advised to contact embassy due to Covid-19 situation
- 03.11-13:04 Russian State Duma passes bill on constitutional amendments
- 03.11-12:37 OSCE Mission conducts ceasefire monitoring at Artsakh-Azerbaijan line of contact
- 03.11-11:52 Pashinyan releases draft declaration of April 5 referendum during campaign in Goris
- 03.11-11:36 Deputy PM Avinyan proposes President Sarkissian to grant Armenian citizenship to 1698 people
- 03.11-11:26 11 days into quarantine, Armenia COVID19 patient’s direct contacts still display no symptoms
- 03.11-10:52 Coronavirus conference in New York cancelled because of coronavirus
- 03.11-10:33 Georgian President cancels foreign trips due to spread of coronavirus
- 03.11-10:16 Secretary Pompeo calls for release of US citizens detained in Iran
15:52, 03.06.2020
Viewed 2759 times Re-PRINTING history: Aliyev angered by Armenian toponyms on museum maps, orders new ones
13:18, 03.05.2020
Viewed 2494 times Armenia in green zone with high score in prevention of epidemics
12:55, 03.06.2020
Viewed 2367 times Sarkissian signs into law smoking ban
17:33, 03.06.2020
Viewed 2366 times China to donate to Armenia 1000 coronavirus test kits
12:02, 03.06.2020
Viewed 2250 times 105-year-old Italian citizen receives Armenian passport