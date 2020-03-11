TV station owner Armen Tavadyan to be released from jail

YEREVAN, MARCH 11, ARMENPRESS. The Criminal Court of Appeal upheld the complaint of the lawyers of the owner of Channel 5 TV Armen Tavadyan against the decision of prolonging his detention, ARMENPRESS reports Tavadyan’s lawyer Hovhannes Khudoyan told the reporters, adding that Tavadyan will be set free.

Armen Tavadyan was jailed in December, 2019.

Heis charged under Article 340 of the Criminal Code (Bribing or forcing someone for false testimony, false conclusion or false translation).

He is charged as part of an ongoing investigation concerning an alleged attempt by a man to bribe a witness in the trial concerning ex-president Robert Kocharyan.

