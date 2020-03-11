Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 11-03-20

YEREVAN, 11 MARCH, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 11 March, USD exchange rate up by 0.94 drams to 483.03 drams. EUR exchange rate down by 1.01 drams to 546.11 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate up by 0.05 drams to 6.75 drams. GBP exchange rate down by 3.41 drams to 625.86 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price down by 210.35 drams to 25712.65 drams. Silver price up by 3.38 drams to 265.09 drams. Platinum price up by 10.76 drams to 13495.37 drams.