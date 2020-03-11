Justice minister receives Representative of UNHCR Representation in Armenia

YEREVAN, MARCH 11, ARMENPRESS. Minister of Justice Rustam Badasyan received today the delegation led by Anna-Carin Öst, the Representative of the UNHCR Representation in Armenia, the ministry told Armenpress.

At the meeting broad range of issues of mutual interest, relating to the protection of human rights, judicial reforms, correctional and probation field strategies, as well as the actions plans were discussed.

The Armenian justice minister and the Representative of the UNHCR Representation agreed to further develop the cooperation for the benefit of solving several issues and protecting the rights of refugees and asylum seekers.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan