Forbes includes Armenia’s Gyumri in list of most beautiful places to visit this spring

YEREVAN, MARCH 11, ARMENPRESS. American business magazine Forbes prepared a list of 17 most beautiful places to visit this spring, including also Armenia’s second largest city, Gyumri.

The list has been prepared based on the opinions of some travel experts.

“With new budget airline routes to Gyumri from Germany and Greece, Armenia's second city is finally stepping into the spotlight for more than just its association with the 1988 Spitak Earthquake. Spring is a fantastic time to visit Gyumri as the harsh winters subside and flowers saturate the city as it prepares to celebrate Easter with juicy fruits and heaping plates of pilaf. Gyumri is home to hip cafes, several cultural spaces, unique places to stay and Armenia’s most humorous locals”, the article published in Forbes says.

The author of the article advises travelers to taste Panrkhash, a dish made from cheese and lavash, while in Gyumri.

The list of the 17 most beautiful places to travel to this spring also includes London, Vancouver, Tbilisi, Mexico, as well as several cities of Morocco, Iceland, Pakistan, US and Peru.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan      

 





