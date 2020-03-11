Authorities carry out anti-coronavirus measures in correctional facilities
16:11, 11 March, 2020
YEREVAN, MARCH 11, ARMENPRESS. Authorities are carrying out preventive measures in all correctional facilities as part of the nationwide precautionary actions aimed at preventing the spread of the novel coronavirus in Armenia.
The Ministry of Justice said they are carrying out the necessary preventive measures in cooperation with the Ministry of Healthcare.
EDITED AND TRANSLATED BY STEPAN KOCHARYAN
