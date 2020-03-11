Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   11 March

Authorities carry out anti-coronavirus measures in correctional facilities

YEREVAN, MARCH 11, ARMENPRESS. Authorities are carrying out preventive measures in all correctional facilities as part of the nationwide precautionary actions aimed at preventing the spread of the novel coronavirus in Armenia.

The Ministry of Justice said they are carrying out the necessary preventive measures in cooperation with the Ministry of Healthcare.

