Armenian delegation led by Speaker of Parliament meets with Serbian President

YEREVAN, MARCH 11, ARMENPRESS. On the sidelines of the official visit to Serbia Speaker of Parliament of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan and his delegation met today with President Aleksandar Vučić, the Armenian Parliament told Armenpress.

The Serbian President welcomed the Armenian Speaker of Parliament and his delegation to Belgrade and expressed confidence that this visit will give a new impetus to the Armenian-Serbian relations.

Speaker Mirzoyan thanked for the welcome and stated that the recent high-level visits between the two countries must contribute to revealing and exercising the potential existing between the sides, adding that the two peoples have deep historical and cultural ties. Ararat Mirzoyan highlighted the fact of abolishing the visa regime between the two countries and stated that it will boost mutual tourism visits.

The Speaker also highlighted the role of the parliaments in the bilateral relations both at the level of friendship groups, committees and international parliamentary formats.

The sides exchanged also information about the ongoing situation in both regions.

As for the Artsakh conflict, Speaker Mirzoyan said the right to self-determination is the only guarantee for the physical security of the Armenian population living there. He reaffirmed that the Armenian side sees the solution of the conflict only through peaceful negotiations under the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairmanship format and calls on its partners to support this format and the adopted principles.



Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan