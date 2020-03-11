COVID19: Passengers on board Rome-Yerevan March 10 flight show no symptoms

YEREVAN, MARCH 11, ARMENPRESS. All passengers who arrived to Yerevan on board a Ryanair flight from Rome, Italy on March 10 showed no signs of infectious diseases upon screening, healthcare authorities announced. The Healthcare and Labor Inspection Agency said their personnel carried out disinfection and screening.

The agency said all arrivals to Armenia are filling in address cards which are forwarded to district clinics for further monitoring of their health condition.

Earlier the healthcare ministry issued a travel warning amid the novel coronavirus outbreak against Italy, France, Germany, Spain, Japan, China, Iran and South Korea. Armenian nationals arriving from these countries are advised to avoid contacts and self-quarantine for 14 days. The Ministry of Healthcare said heightened monitoring and screening is being carried out at the Yerevan airport.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan