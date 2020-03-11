Second death from coronavirus confirmed in Lebanon

YEREVAN, MARCH 11, ARMENPRESS. The total number of people infected with the novel coronavirus in Lebanon has reached 61, Director General of the Ministry of Public Health, Walid Ammar, said, the National News Agency of Lebanon reported.

The new cases were confirmed today in two hospitals of Beirut.

On March 10 Lebanon reported the first death from the new coronavirus. Today the second death case was confirmed in the country.

Last week the country’s authorities ordered to close cinemas, museums, sports complexes and cancel the conferences to prevent the spread of the virus in the country.

