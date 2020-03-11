Armenian citizens in Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan advised to contact embassy due to Covid-19 situation

YEREVAN, MARCH 11, ARMENPRESS. Due to the spread of the novel coronavirus around the world, the Armenian Embassy in Kazakhstyan urges Armenian nationals to be in constant contact with the Embassy.

“Taking into account the current situation caused by the spread of the new coronavirus in the world, the Embassy of Armenia in Kazakhstan proposes to be in constant contact with the Embassy, as well as urges the citizens of Armenia, who are in Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan on temporary or permanent residence, to send their contact information (first name, last name, residence place, phone number) to the Embassy’s e-mail [email protected]. There is also a hotline (+7 778 229 18 81)”, the Embassy said in a statement on Facebook.

At the same time, the Embassy also asks to follow the calls and advises of the Armenian healthcare ministry or the Kazakh and Kyrgyz authorities.

Armenia’s Ambassador to Kazakhstan is also serving concurrently as Ambassador to Kyrgyzstan, with the residence in Nur-Sultan.

