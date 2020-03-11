Deputy PM Avinyan proposes President Sarkissian to grant Armenian citizenship to 1698 people

YEREVAN, MARCH 11, ARMENPRESS. Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia Tigran Avinyan has applied to President Armen Sarkissian with the proposal to grant Armenian citizenship to 1698 people.

“Based on the Law on Citizenship of the Republic of Armenia yesterday I submitted a proposal to President Armen Sarkissian to grant Armenian citizenship to 1698 people. The fact that so many people wish to become a citizen of Armenia, thus by becoming a part of the Armenian statehood, inspires and gives additional strength to us to carry out our job with a great responsibility and effort”, the deputy PM said on Facebook.

