11 days into quarantine, Armenia COVID19 patient’s direct contacts still display no symptoms

YEREVAN, MARCH 11, ARMENPRESS. The 31 direct contacts of Armenia’s first and by far only coronavirus (COVID19) case are feeling good and still do not display any symptoms, Healthcare Ministry spokesperson Alina Nikoghosyan told ARMENPRESS.

“They don’t have fever. They are feeling well. The coronavirus patient is also feeling well, he only had fever in the beginning, now there are no problems and he doesn’t even require medical intervention. We plan to carry out double-testing, meaning in the event of having a negative result we will test them again,” she said. The quarantined nationals are expected to be discharged from a previously defunct hotel-turned makeshift quarantine zone in the resort town of Tsakhkadzor on March 14th, in the event of testing negative again. The confirmed coronavirus patient, currently in isolation at a Yerevan hospital, will be discharged upon double-testing negative also.

The first novel coronavirus case in Armenia was diagnosed on March 1 in a 29 year old Armenian citizen who traveled to Iran. 31 direct contacts of the patient were quarantined.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan