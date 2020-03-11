Secretary Pompeo calls for release of US citizens detained in Iran

YEREVAN, MARCH 11, ARMENPRESS. US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo called on Iran to release the US citizens who are currently detained, reports CNN.

“Reports that COVID-19 has spread to Iranian prisons are deeply troubling and demand nothing less than the full and immediate release of all American citizens”, Pompeo said.

“Our response will be decisive”, Pompeo warned in a statement.

At least four Americans are imprisoned in Iran, which has had more than 8,000 coronavirus cases and nearly 300 deaths.

Courts across Iran have granted eligible inmates furlough as part of the measures to contain coronavirus in the country.

Pompeo said the furlough of tens of thousands of prisoners demonstrated Iran's “ability to grant clemency and show mercy”.