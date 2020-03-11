Child infected with coronavirus in Georgia

YEREVAN, MARCH 11, ARMENPRESS. Georgia has reported the first case of a child infected with the novel coronavirus, Tengiz Tsertsvadze, director of Tbilisi Infectious Hospital said, reports Interfax.

Tsertsvadze said the child was transported to the Hospital with a group of people who were under quarantine since February 28 and tested positive for Covid-19 on March 10.

The Georgian media report the child is 12 years old.

8 new cases of coronavirus were confirmed in Georgia on March 10. 5 of those, including the child, are from the same family.

The total number of Covid-19 cases in Georgia is 23 as of this moment.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan