Coronavirus cases surpass 1,000 in US

YEREVAN, MARCH 11, ARMENPRESS. More than 1,000 people have been infected with the novel coronavirus in the United States. 31 people have died, The New York Times reported.

“As of Tuesday evening at least 1,004 people were diagnosed with coronavirus in 37 US states and Washington D.C.. 31 people infected with the disease have died”, The New York Times said.

Most of the cases were reported in Washington D.C. (279), California (178) and New York (173). 24 died in Washington, three in California, two in Florida, one in New Jersey and one in South Dakota.

