LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 10-03-20

LONDON, MARCH 11, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 10 March:

“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum down by 2.49% to $1666.50, copper price down by 2.57% to $5495.00, lead price down by 1.36% to $1818.00, nickel price down by 2.20% to $12465.00, tin price down by 1.95% to $16575.00, zinc price down by 2.35% to $1950.50, molybdenum price down by 0.32% to $20283.00, cobalt price stood at $33500.00.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.