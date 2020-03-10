Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 10-03-20

YEREVAN, 10 MARCH, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 10 March, USD exchange rate up by 1.61 drams to 482.09 drams. EUR exchange rate down by 0.58 drams to 547.12 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate up by 0.19 drams to 6.70 drams. GBP exchange rate down by 1.60 drams to 629.27 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price down by 85.67 drams to 25923 drams. Silver price down by 8.32 drams to 261.71 drams. Platinum price down by 341.16 drams to 13484.61 drams.