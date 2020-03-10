Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   11 March

Spanish parliament’s lower house suspends activities after lawmaker diagnosed with coronavirus

YEREVAN, MARCH 10, ARMENPRESS. The Spanish parliament’s lower house on Tuesday suspended all activities for at least a week after lawmaker Javier Ortega Smith’s party Vox disclosed he was diagnosed with coronavirus, Reuters reports citing El Pais newspaper.

Ortega Smith, who is also the far right party’s number two, participated in a large scale political rally last weekend with the presence of many of the party’s other legislators.

Officials in parliament could not immediately confirm the shutdown.

 





