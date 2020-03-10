President of Artsakh holds working consultation in Hadrut town

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 10, ARMENPRESS. Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan convened today a working consultation with the participation of responsible officials of the regional administration and community heads in the Hadrut regional center, the President’s Office told Armenpress.

Issues related to the social and economic development of the region were on the discussion agenda.

Minister of State Grigory Martirosyan and other officials were present at the consultation.