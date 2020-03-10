Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   11 March

President of Artsakh holds working consultation in Hadrut town

President of Artsakh holds working consultation in Hadrut town

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 10, ARMENPRESS. Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan convened today a working consultation with the participation of responsible officials of the regional administration and community heads in the Hadrut regional center, the President’s Office told Armenpress.

Issues related to the social and economic development of the region were on the discussion agenda.

Minister of State Grigory Martirosyan and other officials were present at the consultation.

 

 





https://zen.yandex.ru/id/5dee07a31e8e3f00ae3051c1
Tokyo 2020
youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

New Xar

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration