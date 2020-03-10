Coronavirus cases in Iran surpass 8,000

YEREVAN, MARCH 10, ARMENPRESS. More than 8,000 cases of the novel coronavirus were registered in Iran, with the death toll climbing to 291, the Iranian healthcare ministry’s official said, reports RIA Novosti.

“In the past day 881 new cases of coronavirus have been detected in Iran. The total number of those infected has reached 8042. 54 people have died in the past 24 hours, the death toll reached 291”, the official said on Twitter.

Iran confirmed the first case of the novel coronavirus on February 19.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan