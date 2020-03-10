Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   11 March

Lebanon reports first death from coronavirus – local media

Lebanon reports first death from coronavirus – local media

YEREVAN, MARCH 10, ARMENPRESS. Lebanon recorded its first death from the novel coronavirus on March 10, local broadcasters said, adding that the patient had been in quarantine since returning from Egypt, reports Reuters.

The government has halted flights for non-residents from epicenters of the virus, shut schools and warned against public gatherings as the total number of cases rose to 41 this week.





https://zen.yandex.ru/id/5dee07a31e8e3f00ae3051c1
Tokyo 2020
youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

New Xar

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration