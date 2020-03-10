Giorgio Armani donates 1,4 million USD to Italy’s hospitals to tackle coronavirus

YEREVAN, MARCH 10, ARMENPRESS. Famous Italian fashion designer Giorgio Armani has donated 1,4 million USD to Italy’s hospitals to help tackle the novel coronavirus outbreak, Daily Mail reported.

The fashion designer donated the money to three hospitals of Milan, as well as to Rome’s Spallanzani hospital and the Civil Protection Agency.

Currently Italy is the most affected country in Europe due to the novel coronavirus.

Today the Italian prime minister signed an order on declaring nationwide lockdown as the disease is spreading across the country.

According to the latest reports, number of people infected with Covid-19 in Italy has surpassed 9,000. More than 700 patients recovered, while the death toll has reached 463.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan