Pashinyan introduces reason of suspending powers of CC members via referendum

YEREVAN, MARCH 10, ARMENPRESS. During today’s campaign for the YES vote in the upcoming referendum on Constitutional amendments, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan introduced the residents of Kajaran town on the reason of suspending the powers of 7 members of the Constitutional Court through the referendum.

“The problem linked with Hrayr Tovmasyan [President of the Constitional Court] is clear. The problem linked with the other members of the Constitutional Court is that recently the Parliament petitioned to file disciplinary proceedings against CC President Hrayr Tovmasyan. The Constitutional Court examined that issue and stated that despite that it is allowed to file such a disciplinary proceeding by the Constitution and laws, but, in my interpretation, petition is possible when we ourselves form a disciplinary proceeding and record the violation. This means that the Constitutional Court refuses to fulfill its functions and deprives the next branches of power of fulfilling such functions”, the PM said.

Pashinyan said only one subject can give an assessment to these actions of the Constitutional Court, and that is the people of Armenia.

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan today started the campaign for YES vote in the upcoming referendum which is scheduled on April 5. The PM started his campaign from Syunik province. He is accompanied by his spouse Anna Hakobyan, Minister of education Arayik Harutyunyan, Minister of territorial administration Suren Papikyan and My Step faction head Lilit Makunts. The April 5 referendum proposes to suspend the powers of the President and 6 judges of the Constitutional Court.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan