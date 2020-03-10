Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   11 March

Chief of General Staff of Armenian Armed Forces visits southeastern border

YEREVAN, MARCH 10, ARMENPRESS. Chief of General Staff of the Armenian Armed Forces, Lieutenant-General Artak Davtyan visited on March 9 the military units located in the southeastern section of the border, the defense ministry told Armenpress.

The Chief of the General Staff got acquainted with the process of conducting a new complex fire-fighting exercise and gave respective tasks.

Artak Davtyan also visited military positions to get acquainted with the situation in the border, as well as the engineering activities in the frontline.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan      

 





