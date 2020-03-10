Healthcare authorities gear-up Yerevan airport for two incoming flights from coronavirus-hit Italy

YEREVAN, MARCH 10, ARMENPRESS. A Ryanair flight from Milan will be the first flight to arrive from Italy to Armenia after the Italian authorities declared a nationwide lockdown in the COVID19 outbreak.

Two planes are expected to arrive to Yerevan from Italy – one from Milan (Ryanair) at 13:10 and one from Rome (Ryanair) at 21:25, according to the Zvartnots airport’s schedule.

The Healthcare and Labor Inspection Agency, the government body tasked with screening and taking countermeasures against the coronavirus, told ARMENPRESS that special precautionary measures will be taken at the airport. Arrivals will be maximally kept away from other passengers at the airport and everyone will be screened. The agency said they will give additional information about countermeasures soon.

Earlier today the Armenian Foreign Ministry issued its highest travel warning against Italy. Ninety-seven people have died of the novel coronavirus since Sunday in Italy, bringing its total number of deaths to 463. Italy has 9,172 cases so far.

Moreover, Armenia’s healthcare minister said nationals arriving from COVID19 hotspots, including Italy, must self-quarantine for 14 days.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan