Armenians arriving from coronavirus hotspots advised to self-quarantine

YEREVAN, MARCH 10, ARMENPRESS. Minister of Healthcare of Armenia Arsen Torosyan has announced that citizens arriving from Italy, France, Germany, Spain, Japan, China, Iran and South Korea – the hotspots of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak – must self-quarantine themselves for 14 days and avoid contacts.

Torosyan called on employers to ensure remote work for employees who have arrived from the abovementioned countries. He called on citizens to avoid going on business trips to these countries and overall to travel on business trips only when highly essential.

“Avoid organizing international events in Armenia with participation of people arriving from the mentioned countries”, he added.

He advised anyone who has arrived to Armenia in the past 14 days displaying flu-like symptoms to contact healthcare authorities at 060 83 83 00 or the 8003 hotline.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan