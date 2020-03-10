Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   11 March

Pashinyan starts YES campaign from Agarak town in Syunik province

YEREVAN, MARCH 10, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan started today the campaign for YES in the upcoming referendum on Constitutional amendments.

The PM started the campaign from Agarak town of Syunik province.

Pashinyan tours the community and distributes YES campaign booklets to the community residents.

The PM is accompanied by his wife Anna Hakobyan, Minister of education, science, culture and sports Arayik Harutyunyan, Minister of territorial administration and infrastructures Suren Papikyan and the ruling My Step faction head Lilit Makunts.

