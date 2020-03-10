PM to actively campaign for constitutional referendum YES vote

YEREVAN, MARCH 10, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and his wife Anna Hakobyan have traveled to Agarak, the southernmost point of Armenia in the province of Syunik, to launch the YES campaigning for the constitutional referendum due on April 5.

“The campaigning is going to be very active, very interesting, there are important things to be said,” Pashinyan said in a live Facebook broadcast video from the helicopter. “It will be a very important conversation. I hope I will give the answers to numerous questions,” Pashinyan said.

Minister of Territorial Administration and Infrastructures Suren Papikyan and Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sports Arayik Harutyunyan are accompanying the Prime Minister. Parliament Majority Leader Lilit Makunts is also with the government officials.

The Prime Minister, as well as the two Cabinet ministers, are officially on leave from March 10, a move which by law enables them to campaign.

Voters are expected to decide in the April 5 referendum whether or not the incumbent Chairman of the Constitutional Court Hrayr Tovmasyan, as well as most other justices appointed under the previous constitution, should remain in office. The referendum was initiated by the ruling party.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan